Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) said they have suspended disconnections until April 15.
“That’s in line with other utility companies,” said Cherokee Ballard, the ONG public relations manager. “We’re making sure our employees and customers are safe. We’re monitoring the situation daily, but we’re making sure the customers have what they need.”
While ONG provides gas to many residents, others rely on alternative means such as propane. Those sources are being cautious and urging their customers to do the same.
David Steveson, owner of Steveson’s LP Gas Company in Fort Gibson, said his employees are doing their work outside the home.
“We tell them that if they have a leak that we’re not going into the house,” he said. “They can relight their pilot lights legally. If they don’t feel comfortable, we’ll work it out another way.”
In the meantime, Steveson is telling customers to be vigilant.
“We’re telling them to to watch their tanks and call your supplier if gets below 20 percent,” he said. “We definitely want to make sure people have heat, especially the elderly as we’re going to a few cold days.”
Steveson said the price of propane has gone down recently.
“Even with their tanks at 40-50 percent, customers are topping them off,” he said. “We’re also telling customers that we can handle their service without personal contact.”
Muskogee’s city council will vote Monday night on whether to suspend disconnection of water service for nonpayment. City Manager Mike Miller recommended the city avoid cutting off water for nonpayment during the COVID-19 crisis during a Thursday night special meeting.
Oklahoma Gas and Electric, East Central Electric Cooperative, and Lake Region Electric Cooperative are all taking similar measures to ensure people don’t go without power while missing work.
In all three cases, customers will be responsible for the eventual payment, but the utility companies each said they will work with people on payment plans or other alternatives.
OG&E first announced their measure on March 14, stating in a public release that the measure would last for 30 days.
