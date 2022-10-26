Online enrollment period for the Water Assistance Programs open

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Human Services has begun accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Programs (LIHWAP). This federally-funded program helps income-eligible families with their water utility bill. Applications are accepted online at OKDHSLive.org.
LIHWAP
LIHWAP is a one-time program that was created and funded under the Consolidated Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan Act. It provides funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. Applications are accepted online at OKDHSLive.org.
• The non-emergency water bill pay program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the public drinking water or waste water participating provider for the eligible household.
• The water crisis program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year for:
• households who meet the income and resource guidelines outlined in the LIHEAP program and
• have a verifiable water crisis, disconnected service or will be disconnected within 72 hours, and
• the public drinking water or waste water company is a participating provider.
In order to receive LIHWAP, the public drinking water or waste water company must be a participating provider.
Priority will be given to households with members who are elderly, disabled or have children under 5.
LIHWAP PAYMENTS
Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for each program. LIHWAP payments must be applied to the water or waste water bill. Authorized payments may not be applied toward other services, such as trash, cable or other services. “Household” is defined as individuals living under the same roof with one utility meter.
Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both Oklahoma Human Services and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.
LIHWAP INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES
The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is:
1 person: $1,473
2 people: $1,984
3 people: $2,495
4 people: $3,007
5 people: $3,518
6 people: $4,029
7 people: $4,541
8 people: $5,052
OTHER LIHWAP ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES
The household must meet the additional guidelines below:
• Allowable liquid resource limit on the Appendix C-7
• Responsible for payment of home water (Households are not eligible for LIHWAP if the utility bill is paid directly to the water provider by someone who does not reside in the home.)
• The drinking water or waste water company is a participating provider. Benefits for eligible households must be issued to a participating water or waste water company. Benefits cannot be issued directly to the eligible household.
Persons applying for each program should have the most recent water bill information for their home and utility supplier, as well as their ID, social security number and verification of income. For more information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHSLive.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.