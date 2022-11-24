Open house for U.S. 62/ Oklahoma 82 roundabout scheduled for Dec. 1

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a public open house from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to present information about the the U.S. 62/Oklahoma 82 roundabout project and demonstrate how the roundabout will function. The open house, held at Sequoyah High School Gym, 17091 S. Muskogee Ave., in Tahlequah, will also show how the intersection will operate during construction, which is expected to begin in early 2023. This will be a come-and-go meeting with no formal presentation.
All project materials are available online at https://oklahoma.gov/odot/programs-and-projects/public-meetings-and-hearings.html.
To request an accommodation for the meeting, please contact the ODOT ADA Coordinator at (405)521-4140 or the Oklahoma Relay Service at 1-800-722-0353. For ADA or Title VI questions, email ODOT-ada-titlevi@odot.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.