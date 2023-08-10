TULSA — The Opportunity Scholarship Fund (OSF), an Oklahoma scholarship granting organization (SGO) for lower-income PreK-12 students, will distribute nearly 500 scholarships this month for the 2023-24 school year, totaling $1.4 million.
“It’s our goal to help bridge the financial gap for private education, and OSF donors make it possible for us to award hundreds of scholarships each year,” said
OSF CEO Sarah Guardiola. “My inbox is full of messages from grateful parents and students, thanking us for the opportunity to attend the school that is the best fit for them.”
However, more Oklahoma families still need financial assistance for the coming school year. Over 535 students are waiting to see if they will receive a scholarship and may not be able to attend the school of their choice without funding.
“There are many parents in tears, desperate to help their children, and I have to tell them ‘We are waiting on donors,’” she said. “I’m praying more benefactors — like small businesses and individuals — will give so we can continue to help more kids.”
Donors can receive state income tax credits and deductions for donating to OSF and can even designate their gift to the “Kids in Crisis” fund, which benefits students who are experiencing bullying or homelessness, battling addiction, have learning disabilities or are struggling academically.
In 2022, OSF granted more than 1,200 scholarships totaling $3.6 million, serving 15% more students than the year before.
To learn more about OSF, visit www.OSFkids.org.
