When youngsters caught fish at the Muskogee Breakfast Optimist Fishing Derby, they could count on Charles Bowman to measure it, Optimist secretary Betty Hayes said.
“He was always there, and he was always the one that measured every single fish,” Hayes said. “He sat there year after year, ever since I’ve been in it.”
This year’s Fishing Derby, set for Sept. 9 at Honor Heights Park, will be dedicated to Bowman, who passed away Aug. 5.
“We will really miss him this year,” Hayes said. “He was a long-time loyal member, always ready to help the kids of Muskogee.”
The club has hosted the Derby for 38 years.
“We do this every year,” she said. “It’s just a fun time for kids and their parents to be together.”
The derby is free and open to children from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. All must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is 8:15 a.m., with the fishing from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.
Hayes said the derby usually attracts 50 to 75 participants.
“We always get the pond stocked with a lot of fish, and we have a good turnout,” Hayes said. “It’s stocked by the Oklahoma Wildlife Department.”
She said she doesn’t know what kind of fish participants can expect to catch.
“But some of them are pretty big,” she said.
“We measure every fish that’s caught, no matter what size,” she said. “As soon as the kids catch one, they bring it up there and we measure it, we record it, so each child in each grade has their fish recorded.”
Prizes are given in each age category, she said.
“We ask that they bring their own fishing poles, but we do have some available if they don’t have one,” Hayes said. Bait will be provided.
