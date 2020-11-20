Optronics expands LED utility and work light offering

TULSA — Optronics International, a leading manufacturer of vehicle harnesses, electronic control systems and LED lighting for the global transportation industry, introduced eight new LED utility and work lights. This expands the total category offering by 40 percent and its packaged line by 50 percent. The eight new, feature-rich LED lamps come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are all available in retail packages and in bulk.
The new lamps range from utility and work lights to scene lights, and include a freestanding, rechargeable, cordless, multifunctional LED lamp. The products enable users to address a vast array of auxiliary lighting applications. With such a wide variety of shapes, sizes, prices and raw lumen outputs ranging from 1,000 to 20,000, Optronics’ entire family of LED utility and work lights can match any budget and any application.
“Utility and work lights are vital for those working in, on and around vehicles, particularly as the days grow shorter this winter,” Marcus Hester, vice president of sales and marketing for Optronics International, said. “With 28 LED competitively priced utility and work lights available, Optronics now has the most formidable product offering in the marketplace.”
The company has certified manufacturing and distribution facilities in Muskogee. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.
