Optronics introduces unique LED combination ID light bar

TULSA — Optronics International, a leading manufacturer of vehicle harnesses, electronic control systems and LED lighting for the global transportation industry, announced the introduction of its new LED Combination ID Light Bar & Utility Light. The new lamp enables a vehicle’s light bar to serve double duty as a utility and scene light, whether it’s mounted high or low.
Optronics has manufacturing and distribution facilities in Muskogee.
With a mounting position high on the back of a vehicle, the lamp is able to illuminate a wide area below and behind it with white LED light. Mounted on trailers where the ID bar is close to the ground, the lamp provides greater visibility and safety with a tighter and more intense beam pattern.
Generally, when working in, on or around the rear end of a vehicle in lowlight conditions, separate utility or work lamps are needed to light the work area. Extra lights require mounting, routing holes, wiring and careful lamp placement so as not to interfere with vehicle operation, doors and personnel.
“The LED Combination ID Light Bar & Utility Light offers optimal convenience and minimal complexity for those who must work around the rear of vehicles in darkness,” Marcus Hester, vice president of sales and marketing for Optronics International, said. “With two utility lights and a standard ID light, our new MCL80RCB is actually three lamps in one.”
The company believes it’s a perfect match for vehicles involved in last-mile delivery, particularly during winter months. It’s also expected to be a great fit for any enclosed trailer, including horse trailers, along with a variety of truck van bodies.
The MCL80RCB LED Combination ID Light Bar & Utility Light is expected to be in stock and available for shipping in the first quarter of 2021.
To view high-resolution product images of MCL80RCB LED Combination ID Light Bar & Utility Light, please visit http://www.optronicsinc.com/RESOURCES/ImageGalleries/MCL80RCB_Gallery.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.