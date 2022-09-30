Dozens of proposed area projects await their status as the Oklahoma Legislature deliberates how to spend ARPA money this week.
Lawmakers are meeting in special session to decide how to spend more than $1.5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds the state received from the federal government. Decisions are due Friday.
State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee said on Thursday that bills are moving through the process.
"Of course, I will be a huge advocate for Muskogee County, McIntosh County, parts of Wagoner County, to receive funding, because that's my district," Frix said, adding that he also seeks to advocate for rural Oklahoma.
"But all of the final decisions have not been made yet," he said. "I'll be in a better stance to discuss it on Friday."
The City of Muskogee has 25 projects, totaling a little over $49 million, awaiting state approval, Assistant City Manager Jennifer Swezey said. They include eight water projects totaling $15.2 million.
City requests range from $57,500 for Hatbox Baseball Complex improvements to $9 million for a sludge dewatering project at the sewer plant.
Major city ARPA requests include $2.5 million to improve turf infield at the Hatbox Baseball Complex, $6.3 million for USS Batfish submarine relocation and museum replacement, $4.9 million for water distribution improvements.
The city also seeks $2 million to improve Smith Ferry Road between U.S. 69 and Gulick Street by widening the two-lane road and widening curbs and gutters. The city proposal said improvements could help eliminate flooding and accommodate increasing traffic around Hilldale High School and Middle School.
"Some of the projects have city/partner match money committed," Swezey said. "The state Joint Committee sent their recommendations to the legislators recently who are in special session this week to vote on those projects from around the state."
Last December the city secured a City of Muskogee Foundation grant of $3 million to match and pool with ARPA funds for 10 projects.
Swezey said the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has been designated as manager of state funding decisions for water/sewer/stormwater requests.
"That means we will have to resubmit our infrastructure projects through the new OWRB portal, regardless of this week’s legislative voting results," she said. "We can submit other projects, as well."
The area's largest single ARPA request is $91 million for the Fern Mountain Trust. Muskogee surgeon Dr. Tim Robison originated the trust as a way to rebuild a financially self-sustaining tourism economy. The public trust was created by Muskogee County Commissioners with support from the City of Muskogee and Town of Fort Gibson.
Robison's vision includes an adventure park on property that he owns on Fern Mountain as well as 50 miles of walking trails in the county. Another goal is build a public terminal at the Port of Muskogee, where steamboats can come in, people touring the river can come in. It also would manage water taxis and jet boats, Robison said.
He also seeks to establish a Black cultural museum and a tourism app based on a GPS system.
Robison said Frix and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell helped boost the project and made multiple trips to Muskogee.
"They were very positive that we were the best rural program available," Robison said. "This is self-funding."
Frix said the Fern Mountain proposal "is a really great proposal."
"I think it could be a true game changer for Muskogee and surrounding areas," he said. "The Port of Muskogee has some really great proposal to help waterways."
Robison said Governor Kevin Stitt came to Muskogee twice and discussed the Fern Mountain project.
However, earlier this month, Robison expressed concern that the legislature might have already decided to allocate nearly all the money to urban areas.
Major area ARPA requests
Here is a sampling of major American Rescue Plan Act fund requests, including some from regional interests that could impact the area. They are divided into ARPA categories.
Addressing Negative Economic Impacts
• Fern Mountain Trust Authority — Including Fern Mountain Adventure Park, commercial water taxi system, county trails, $91 million.
• City of Muskogee — Relocate Batfish, $6.3 million; encourage active transportation modes, $4.5 million; Sport turf at Hatbox Sports Complex. $2.5 million; River Country Water Park upgrades, $1 million.
• Muskogee City-County Port Authority — Flood Protection Improvement Project (Levee) at the Port of Muskogee, $5 million.
• Indian Capital Technology Center — LPN Expansion Project that includes designs for a Health Care Training Facility at a new Wagoner County Campus. $2.8 million; Small business and economic development incubator at the Muskogee Campus, $1.9 million.
• City of Tahlequah — Build a bridge in the Willis Road East corridor into the Welling community, $20 million.
• City of Eufaula — Restore five miles of transportation infrastructure to accommodate increased tourism, disaster mitigation, and economic development in the community, $7.3 million.
• Northeastern State University — Boosting teacher pipeline, $4.6 million.
• Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma — Multiple Food and Resource Centers across its 24-county service area in strategic locations to bring direct-service opportunities closer to food-insecure neighbors and increase support to partner agency network, $4 million.
• Oklahoma Historical Society (Fort Gibson Historic Site) — Site upgrades and repairs, $1.4 million.
• Oasis Fresh Market — Establishing grocery stores in low income areas and food deserts in seven counties, including Muskogee and Wagoner counties, $50 million.
Water, Sewer and Broadband
• Cookson Hills Connect — Complete fiber network in southern Muskogee County, as well as Sequoyah and Haskell counties, $40 million.
• City of Muskogee — Wastewater sludge dewatering, $9 million; Master stormwater drainage plan, $5 million; Replace aging waterlines, $4.9 million; Improve raw water line from Fort Gibson Dam, $4 million; Address flooding, traffic and infrastructure issues along Smith Ferry Road, $2 million.
• Town of Porter — Improve water quality, $2.5 million.
Public Health
• Northeastern State University — New College of Optometry building, $15 million.
Lost Public Sector Revenue
• Town of Tullahassee — Redevelop city hall, fire station and civic center, build police station, $30 million.
Source: Oklahoma Watch
