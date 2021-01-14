Organizations sought to help schedule COVID vaccinations

Are you a community organization looking for an opportunity to help others throughout the COVID-19 pandemic?
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has the perfect opportunity for you in District 4 – Wagoner, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa, Rogers and Washington counties.
Local county health departments have been receiving a vast amount of questions and phone calls about how individuals can schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, especially for those who may not have a computer or smartphone.
Community partners' help is needed. The health department is asking that these selfless community partners be able to assist senior citizens, those without a smartphone or computer, or any individual who may not be familiar with technology.
This could entail, but is not limited to:
• Walking individuals through how to make an appointment or making an appointment for them.
• Allowing your local health departments to refer these callers to you for assistance.
• Having a direct line that we can have these individuals call.
• Creating your own process that works for you! (This will be up to you. The health department will simply refer these individuals to you.)
If your organization is willing to help sign people up and schedule appointments, call (918) 550-9018.
If you have any questions, reach out to your local county health educator.
