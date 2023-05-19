Tears filled Laura Valdez's eyes as her son, Julio Valdez, gave her a flower during Oklahoma School for the Blind graduation ceremony Thursday.
"Very proud," she said in Spanish while her daughter translated.
Julio Valdez, co-valedictorian of the OSB Class of 2023, joined 10 other classmates for the ceremony.
Valdez ran his fingers over Braille notes as he delivered his graduation speech. He said his classmates faced challenges, including COVID-19 and snow storms over the past four years.
"In the face of these setbacks, we have persevered and expanded our knowledge," he said. "We learned the importance of being adaptable and resilient. I guess you can say we weathered the storm."
The other co-valedictorian, Abigail Norton listed people who helped her and her classmates through the years. She went beyond teachers and parents to thank the kitchen staff, nurses, janitors and dorm parents.
"Every person on campus has impacted our lives and deserves our biggest thanks," she said, adding that her classmates deserve a pat on the back for helping each other.
Norton said, "whether your dreams be in the culinary arts, mental health or entrepreneurship, may your pursuit of that dream be awesome and you never give up, because I believe that WE CAN."
She told her classmates that as they go into the world, people they care about are right beside them.
"They'll always be there to support us," she said. "To the class of 2023, I say Try! Try to live your dreams and conquer the world, and if you truly believe in yourself, you can do anything."
Teachers have said the Class of 2023 is the most unique class they had seen in a while, Norton said.
"That makes me happy because people should be able to be our unique selves and not afraid to be who we are because of how unaccepting the world can be," she said. "Never be afraid to be who you are."
Commencement guest speaker Mayor Marlon Coleman noted how the 11 class members helped each other onto the stage or into their seats, encouraging each other.
"You don't have to have good sight to have perfect vision," Coleman said. "You have to imagine yourselves being greater than anyone's expectations are. You have to envision you are a vibrant member of society."
