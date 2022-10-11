Oklahoma School for the Blind will celebrate White Cane Safety Awareness Day starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Muskogee.
The school’s event will be held before national White Cane Safety Awareness Day, which is typically observed every year on Oct. 15.
OSB students and staff will meet at 230 W. Broadway and walk a 15-minute route in the downtown area while demonstrating proper cane technique, safe street crossings and travel awareness.
Members of the public are encouraged to participate or ask questions.
“Our goal is to create awareness about the white cane’s connection to independence, mobility and travel safety for people who are blind and visually impaired,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said.
White Cane Safety Awareness Day was first established by presidential proclamation in 1964 to increase public awareness about the meaning of white cane with red tips and travel safety needs of citizens who use them.
Oklahoma law requires drivers to completely stop their vehicles 15 feet away from pedestrians who are visually impaired and identified by their use of white canes with red tips or dog guides. People who violate this law are guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to three months or $100 fine or both.
For more information about OSB’s White Cane Safety Awareness Day, contact White Cane Safety Awareness Day Coordinator Sherry Holder at (918) 781-8200 or sholder@osb.k12.ok.us.
