The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with a homicide investigation.
Cornelius Dwayne Swift, 38, was found deceased Thursday afternoon in rural Muskogee County. He was known to be called by his last name of Swift. Deputies responded to the 3:06 p.m. call from a passerby.
If you know anything about Swift’s death, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
Funeral arrangements for Swift are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.