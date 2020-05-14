STILWELL – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a homicide that occurred in Stillwell.
On Wednesday, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with a homicide, which occurred on South 4725 Road in Stilwell.
Brandon Stane was found deceased at that residence from a gunshot wound. After agents conducted interviews and collected evidence, 35-year-old Tyler Presley was identified as the suspect in Stane’s death. Presley fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders, and is his whereabouts are unknown.
An arrest warrant was issued for Presley, and multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for him.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website, Presley is approximately 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 209 pounds. He is white and has black hair and green eyes.
If you have any information about this case or know where Presley is, you are asked to contact the Adair County Sheriff’s Office or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok. gov. You can remain anonymous.
