The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is releasing pictures of a vehicle that was involved in the Aug. 7, 2021 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Alyssa Edlund. Haskell police officers responded to a shooting that occurred at 400 N. Seneca Ave., in Haskell. Edlund was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. She died as a result of her injuries.
A vehicle was observed at the scene of the murder. It is described as a black Chrysler 300 Platinum Edition, most likely the 2015-2016 model. If you come into contact with the vehicle do not engage with the driver or passengers. Stop and call 9-1-1 or contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. The suspects involved in Edlund’s murder may be armed and dangerous.
There also was a silver or white passenger car involved in the homicide. If you recognize either vehicle or have any information about this case, please contact the OSBI. You can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.