The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with a homicide investigation. Cornelius Dwayne Swift, 38, was found deceased Thursday afternoon in rural Muskogee County. He was known to be called by his last name of Swift.
If you know anything about Swift’s death, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.