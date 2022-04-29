OSDH Announces Certified Healthy Oklahoma awardees

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) today announced awardees for Certified Health Oklahoma, a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that implement best practices and policies that support improved health and wellness.

Certified Healthy Oklahoma – a collaborative effort of OSDH, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the State Chamber of Oklahoma – offers certifications in seven categories: Business, Campus, Community, Congregation, Early Childhood Program and School.

More than 1,300 Certified Health Oklahoma applications were received for 2021.

“Organizations and individuals that earn Certified Healthy Oklahoma certification at any level should be very proud of the accomplishment, and deserve to be celebrated for their efforts as a leader in Oklahoma health,” Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. “These champions of health are helping pave the way to an elevated quality of life for all Oklahomans.”

Applicants received a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively they are supporting health, with a special focus on strategies that address physical activity, nutrition, tobacco use and mental health. There are three levels of certification: Excellence, Merit and Basic.

"We know the environments where people live, work, learn, play and pray effect their health. Certified Healthy organizations are going above and beyond to create environments where the healthy choice is the easy choice, cultivating a culture of health," said Julie Dearing, PhD, state programs coordinator, community analysis and linkages. 

Awardees will receive formal recognition at a virtual awards ceremony on June 23.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health

Local, area awardees

Muskogee County

Business

Excellence

Cherokee Nation Three Rivers Health Center

City of Muskogee

Dal-Tile

Georgia-Pacific Muskogee

Green Country Behavioral Health Services

Haskell Public Schools

Indian Capital Technology Center Business Services

Muskogee County EMS

Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center

Neighbors Building Neighborhoods

Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service- NE District

Warner Health & Wellness Center

Merit

Arvest Bank Broadway

Connors State College

Connors State College-Muskogee

Fort Gibson Public School

Integrity Staffing Solutions

Kristie's Scrub Shop

Muskogee County Head Start

Muskogee County Health Department

OSU Cooperative Extension

VA Medical Center

Basic

Golden Rule Industries

Monarch

Oklahoma School for the Blind

Premier USA

Warner Administration

Campus

Excellence

Connors State College – Muskogee

Connors State College – Warner

Community

Basic

City of Muskogee

Congregation

Merit

Little Rose Missionary Baptist Church

Basic

St. Paul Baptist Church

Early Childhood Program

Excellence

Christe K. Brown

Kaneisha Prides Childcare

Kirkhart Childcare

Muskogee County Head Start - Fort Gibson

Muskogee County Head Start- Haskell

Muskogee County Head Start- Hilldale

Muskogee County Head Start- JBR

Muskogee County Head Start Youth- Central Campus

Muskogee County Head Start/Early Head Start- Shawnee

Wilson Family Child Care

Merit

Highly Favored Ones

Mims Enterprise - Wilkerson Child Care

New Beginnings ChildCare Center

Oak Tree Academy

Saint Francis Child Development Center

Suzanne Lee HDC

Verna Tollison Day Care

Basic

Champion's Childcare

Sonshine Kidz Daycare Center

School

Excellence

6th & 7th Grade Academy @ Ben Franklin

8th & 9th Grade Academy @ Alice Robertson

Fort Gibson Early Learning Center

Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary

Haskell High School

Irving Elementary School

Mary White Elementary

Muskogee Early Childhood Center

New Tech @ Cherokee Elementary School

Oklahoma School for the Blind

Oktaha Elementary

Oktaha High School

Pershing Elementary School

Rougher Innovation Academy

Tony Goetz Elementary School

Warner Elementary School

Merit

E.W. Beaver Middle School

Fort Gibson High School

Fort Gibson Middle School

Hilldale Middle School

Muskogee High School

St. Joseph Catholic School

Warner High School

Basic

Creek Elementary

Porum Elementary School

Porum High School

 

Cherokee County

Business

Excellence

Cherokee County Health Services Council

CREOKS Health Services – Tahlequah

Merit

Cherokee County Health Department

Cherokee Nation W. W. Hastings Hospital

Keys Eye Care

Northeastern Health System

OSU Extension Cherokee County

Basic

Northeastern State University

Campus

Excellence

Northeastern State University

Oklahoma State University College of Medicine - Cherokee Nation

Early Childhood Program

Merit

East Coast Migrant Head Start Project

The Hangout Childcare Center

School

Excellence

Cherokee Elementary

Grand View School

Greenwood Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Hulbert Elementary School

Hulbert High School

Keys Elementary School

Keys High School

Shady Grove Elementary School

Sequoyah Pre-K

Tahlequah High School

Tahlequah Middle School

Merit

Hulbert Middle School

McIntosh County

Business

Excellence

Checotah Health & Wellness Center

Eufaula Health & Wellness Center

Merit

McIntosh County Health Department

Wagoner County

Business

Excellence

City of Wagoner

CREOKS Health Services - Broken Arrow

CREOKS Health Services – Wagoner

Wagoner County Health Department

Wagoner Public Works Authority

Merit

Porter Consolidated Schools

Wagoner Community Hospital

Community

Excellence

City of Wagoner

Early Childhood Program

Excellence

Joyland Child Development Center

Spring’s Daycare

Merit

Lincoln Enrichment Center

Playtime+

School

Excellence

Rosewood Elementary

Coweta High School

Heritage Intermediate Grade Center

Porter Elementary School

Porter Junior High/High School

Wagoner Middle School

Merit

Southside Elementary

