OSDH Announces Certified Healthy Oklahoma awardees

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) today announced awardees for Certified Health Oklahoma, a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that implement best practices and policies that support improved health and wellness.
Certified Healthy Oklahoma – a collaborative effort of OSDH, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the State Chamber of Oklahoma – offers certifications in seven categories: Business, Campus, Community, Congregation, Early Childhood Program and School.
More than 1,300 Certified Health Oklahoma applications were received for 2021.
“Organizations and individuals that earn Certified Healthy Oklahoma certification at any level should be very proud of the accomplishment, and deserve to be celebrated for their efforts as a leader in Oklahoma health,” Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. “These champions of health are helping pave the way to an elevated quality of life for all Oklahomans.”
Applicants received a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively they are supporting health, with a special focus on strategies that address physical activity, nutrition, tobacco use and mental health. There are three levels of certification: Excellence, Merit and Basic.
"We know the environments where people live, work, learn, play and pray effect their health. Certified Healthy organizations are going above and beyond to create environments where the healthy choice is the easy choice, cultivating a culture of health," said Julie Dearing, PhD, state programs coordinator, community analysis and linkages.
Awardees will receive formal recognition at a virtual awards ceremony on June 23.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
Local, area awardees
Muskogee County
Business
Excellence
Cherokee Nation Three Rivers Health Center
City of Muskogee
Dal-Tile
Georgia-Pacific Muskogee
Green Country Behavioral Health Services
Haskell Public Schools
Indian Capital Technology Center Business Services
Muskogee County EMS
Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods
Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service- NE District
Warner Health & Wellness Center
Merit
Arvest Bank Broadway
Connors State College
Connors State College-Muskogee
Fort Gibson Public School
Integrity Staffing Solutions
Kristie's Scrub Shop
Muskogee County Head Start
Muskogee County Health Department
OSU Cooperative Extension
VA Medical Center
Basic
Golden Rule Industries
Monarch
Oklahoma School for the Blind
Premier USA
Warner Administration
Campus
Excellence
Connors State College – Muskogee
Connors State College – Warner
Community
Basic
City of Muskogee
Congregation
Merit
Little Rose Missionary Baptist Church
Basic
St. Paul Baptist Church
Early Childhood Program
Excellence
Christe K. Brown
Kaneisha Prides Childcare
Kirkhart Childcare
Muskogee County Head Start - Fort Gibson
Muskogee County Head Start- Haskell
Muskogee County Head Start- Hilldale
Muskogee County Head Start- JBR
Muskogee County Head Start Youth- Central Campus
Muskogee County Head Start/Early Head Start- Shawnee
Wilson Family Child Care
Merit
Highly Favored Ones
Mims Enterprise - Wilkerson Child Care
New Beginnings ChildCare Center
Oak Tree Academy
Saint Francis Child Development Center
Suzanne Lee HDC
Verna Tollison Day Care
Basic
Champion's Childcare
Sonshine Kidz Daycare Center
School
Excellence
6th & 7th Grade Academy @ Ben Franklin
8th & 9th Grade Academy @ Alice Robertson
Fort Gibson Early Learning Center
Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary
Haskell High School
Irving Elementary School
Mary White Elementary
Muskogee Early Childhood Center
New Tech @ Cherokee Elementary School
Oklahoma School for the Blind
Oktaha Elementary
Oktaha High School
Pershing Elementary School
Rougher Innovation Academy
Tony Goetz Elementary School
Warner Elementary School
Merit
E.W. Beaver Middle School
Fort Gibson High School
Fort Gibson Middle School
Hilldale Middle School
Muskogee High School
St. Joseph Catholic School
Warner High School
Basic
Creek Elementary
Porum Elementary School
Porum High School
Cherokee County
Business
Excellence
Cherokee County Health Services Council
CREOKS Health Services – Tahlequah
Merit
Cherokee County Health Department
Cherokee Nation W. W. Hastings Hospital
Keys Eye Care
Northeastern Health System
OSU Extension Cherokee County
Basic
Northeastern State University
Campus
Excellence
Northeastern State University
Oklahoma State University College of Medicine - Cherokee Nation
Early Childhood Program
Merit
East Coast Migrant Head Start Project
The Hangout Childcare Center
School
Excellence
Cherokee Elementary
Grand View School
Greenwood Elementary
Heritage Elementary
Hulbert Elementary School
Hulbert High School
Keys Elementary School
Keys High School
Shady Grove Elementary School
Sequoyah Pre-K
Tahlequah High School
Tahlequah Middle School
Merit
Hulbert Middle School
McIntosh County
Business
Excellence
Checotah Health & Wellness Center
Eufaula Health & Wellness Center
Merit
McIntosh County Health Department
Wagoner County
Business
Excellence
City of Wagoner
CREOKS Health Services - Broken Arrow
CREOKS Health Services – Wagoner
Wagoner County Health Department
Wagoner Public Works Authority
Merit
Porter Consolidated Schools
Wagoner Community Hospital
Community
Excellence
City of Wagoner
Early Childhood Program
Excellence
Joyland Child Development Center
Spring’s Daycare
Merit
Lincoln Enrichment Center
Playtime+
School
Excellence
Rosewood Elementary
Coweta High School
Heritage Intermediate Grade Center
Porter Elementary School
Porter Junior High/High School
Wagoner Middle School
Merit
Southside Elementary
