Oklahoma State Department of Health has declined to identify the location, gender, or age range of Muskogee County's first COVID-19 case, said Public Information Manager Cody McDonell.
"In order to comply with State and Federal Privacy requirements of individuals affected by COVID-19 and other illnesses, the Oklahoma State Department of Health refrains from releasing the town/city of residence," McDonell said in an email. "While we understand your concern, the primary message that we want to get out is that everyone, no matter where they are or how many cases have been confirmed in their county, needs to take the proper precautions."
The presence of COVID-19 in Muskogee County was confirmed in a Muskogee County Emergency Management release Sunday afternoon. State Representative Avery Frix later confirmed to the Muskogee Phoenix that the case was community spread.
"I was told this is the result of someone who has not traveled abroad," Frix said.
OSDH has been aware and planning for community spread of the disease, McDonell wrote.
"We’ve known that community spread was happening in Oklahoma for some time now and have been informing the public about this," McDonell said. "We encourage everyone to stay home if possible, wash their hands frequently at home and otherwise, and to avoid large groups of people. Taking these steps can help us slow and ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep healthy people healthy."
Muskogee County District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke expects confirmed cases in the county to ramp up as further testing commences, he said.
"We've been preparing and expecting a case here for some time. It's inevitable that we have a case here. We're surrounded by it. I think now there are plans for the health department to start more testing and as we do more testing, I would not be surprised to see more positive findings," Doke said. "I do know there are some things in the works to increase testing. That should come as a relief to Muskogee County residents as we start to move forward."
There are 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to an OSDH webpage at http://coronavirus.health.ok.gov. Two people in Oklahoma have died as a result of the virus since the outbreak began.
