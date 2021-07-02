OSDH Office of Child Abuse Prevention seeks input from public

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Office of Child Abuse Prevention (OCAP) is seeking input from private and public agencies, organizations, citizens and consumers to monitor and enhance development of a comprehensive statewide child abuse prevention plan.
OCAP requests input from individuals who can provide feedback by completing a brief, five- to seven-minute online survey – available in both English and Spanish – at: https://osdhcfhs.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0HV5PIM8EUZfQAC.
“This is an opportunity for individuals in Oklahoma communities to share information on community resources that exist, and those that are needed. We want to know what you think works best to protect children in your community and across the state,” said Sherie Trice, Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention (CBCAP) grant coordinator for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “We’ve also included a follow-up section on impact, challenges and strengths gleaned during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Survey responses will help inform the ongoing development of the Oklahoma State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect. Information will be gathered statewide to ascertain current services and gaps in services, identify geographical areas with the greatest need, and to pinpoint supports that are most valued, while further assessing family needs and how those needs can be addressed.
The deadline for submitting input via the online questionnaire is Aug. 6.
OCAP asks the public to please share this information and survey link with others, so they can provide input on child abuse and prevention activities and programs in their area.
For more information about the Oklahoma State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Family Support and Prevention Office by calling (405) 426-8060, or email Sherie Trice at SherieT@health.ok.gov.
