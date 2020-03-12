The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has postponed the state basketball tournaments indefinitely.
The announcement was made official in an early afternoon announcement. The situation is fluid and there remains the possibility of rescheduling the games -- although the logistics of spring sports and issues surrounding the coronavirus concerns complicate any scenario at this time.
"Due to the public health concern," the statement on the association's website states, "the OSSAA has postponed all the State Basketball Tournaments, all OSSAA Regional Speech Tournaments, and all OSSAA District Music contests for this weekend. No OSSAA Basketball State Tournament or OSSAA playoff-level fine arts contest will be scheduled during spring break (March 15th-March 22nd). We will update the OSSAA website as to when the tournaments will be rescheduled."
It also said local school districts have the authority on locally scheduled events. Fort Gibson had a baseball game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and that is still on, coach Gary Edwards told the Phoenix.
This is the latest development in Oklahoma as high school, college and professional sports continued with precautions amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
More later as this develops, including announcements from the OSSAA and reaction from area participants. State basketball games were scheduled to take place in classes 2A-6A at multiple sites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Included were the Fort Gibson girls, Eufaula girls and Sequoyah boys and girls teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.