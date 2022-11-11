OSU Agriculture celebrates distinguished group during 2022 honors ceremony

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State University recently honored a distinguished group of individuals who have brought distinction to the Ferguson College of Agriculture and have demonstrated a continuing commitment to agricultural sciences and natural resources.
During the OSU Agriculture Honors ceremony on Oct. 28, the Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, comprised of the Ferguson College of Agriculture and two state agencies – OSU Extension and OSU Ag Research – recognized honorees of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni and Champion for OSU Agriculture awards.
“The awards celebrated during OSU Ag Honors are the most prestigious honors the division can bestow on an individual,” said Thomas G. Coon, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture. “Each and every one of our honorees demonstrate how much we depend upon collaborations and the work of others to fulfill our land-grant mission. They make us more successful in inspiring students, making new discoveries and serving our fellow Oklahomans.”
Patsiann Nix Smith of Tahlequah, John Fenderson of Stillwater, Jeff Hilst of Tulsa, Lenny Hughes of Richardson, Texas, Karen Eifert Jones of Waukomis, and Tammy Lee of Bandera, Texas, were honored as 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients.
Established in 1983, the Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes individuals whose accomplishments serve as a model for current and future Ferguson College of Agriculture students.
In addition, Elizabeth Logan of Haskell, Carl Whitcomb of Stillwater and Joe Williams of Stillwater were honored as 2022 Champions for OSU Agriculture.
Established in 2011, the Champion for OSU Agriculture Award recognizes individuals who are not graduates of the Ferguson College of Agriculture but who have brought distinction to the division.
Lyndall Stout, OSU Agricultural Communications Services director and host of the television show SUNUP, served as the event’s master of ceremonies.
“The OSU Ag Honors ceremony is always one of my favorite nights to celebrate the incredible honorees and learn more about them through special videos telling their life stories,” she said. “The 2022 recipients are among an impressive group of honorees, and we appreciate the opportunity to celebrate their achievements.”
Visit OSU Agriculture Honors to learn more about this year’s honorees in addition to past recipients of the Distinguished Alumni and Champion for OSU Agriculture awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.