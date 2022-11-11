OSU Agriculture celebrates distinguished group during 2022 honors ceremony

Recipients of the 2022 Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture Distinguished Alumni Award include (back row) John Fenderson, Karen Eifert Jones, Patsiann Nix Smith, Tammy Lee, Lenny Hughes and Jeff Hilst. Recipients of the 2022 Champion for OSU Agriculture Award include (front row) Carl Whitcomb, Elizabeth Logan and Joe Williams. Also pictured is Thomas G. Coon, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture.