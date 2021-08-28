OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation, Connors partner

TAHLEQUAH – Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation and Connors State College are partnering together to provide interprofessional education for nursing students attending Connors State, alongside medical students attending the new OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah.
Connors State nursing students will have the opportunity to develop their clinical skills at the new 84,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical campus in Tahlequah. They will be interacting with medical students in the simulation lab, as well as using classroom spaces for seminars and learning.
“We are very excited about this opportunity and grateful to OSU President Kayse Shrum and the leadership at the OSU Center for Health Sciences for working with us to make this partnership a reality. Our students in Tahlequah will now have access to state-of-the-art simulation labs without having to travel to our campus in Muskogee. In addition, the interprofessional education will provide our nursing students with an invaluable experience as they prepare to enter the health care workforce,” said Connors State College President Ron Ramming, Ph.D.
“Interprofessional education experiences allow students enrolled in different health profession degree programs, in this case our medical students and Connors State nursing students, to learn together in a supervised environment. The development of communication skills and the team-based care of patients is critical to their future success in today’s complex health care system. We are happy to be able to collaborate in this way” said Dr. Natasha Bray, interim dean of the OSU-COM at Cherokee Nation.
“Simulation provides students opportunities to practice their clinical and decision-making skills through various real-life situational experiences, without compromising patient safety. We use simulation to supplement students’ clinical experiences, promote critical thinking and clinical judgment. The implementation of utilizing simulation labs in the Nursing program ensures that nursing students are receiving the highest quality training in their field,” said Sandra Scott Watson, DNP, FNP-C, APRN, division chair for Nursing and Allied Health at Connors State.
The new partnership began in August.
