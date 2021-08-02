Gayle Blackman said she got more from master gardener training than she thought.
The Muskogee resident took the Master Gardener Training course provided by Muskogee County Oklahoma Extension Service and says it was worth it.
"We do volunteer work in the community after we've completed the course," Blackman said. "We have meetings once a month — we have a business meeting and we have an educational program."
The 10-week course is co-sponsored by Oklahoma State University's Extension Office and takes place at Muskogee County Oklahoma Extension Service at 1440 S. Cherokee St.
"Anyone in Muskogee, Cherokee, Wagoner, McIntosh and Haskell counties can take the course," Blackman said. "The other counties are not offering the master gardener class at this time, so that's why it's here."
Blackman said there's a minimum required before the class can be made.
"We require 10 to make the class," she said. "We usually have between 20-25 participants. A lot of our participants are retired people, because they have the time to devote to the class."
Some topics covered in the class are soil and plant fertility, vegetables, fruits and nuts, entomology and herbaceous ornamentals.
Blackman said what was most rewarding to her about taking the class was more than just planting flowers.
"I learned about pesticides," she said. "You get a little bit of entomology on how the pests that are in your garden — how to control those. You also learn about the type of soil that you have, about how to take a soil test, how to amend your soil for the type of plant — whether it's for vegetable gardening or ornamental."
Once you've completed the 10 weeks of classes, there will be a final exam before graduates are determined. You also must agree to no less than 50 hours of public service to the Muskogee County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service upon completion of the class.
