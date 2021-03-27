Gospel Rescue Mission is partnering with Oklahoma State University and Green Country Behavioral Health to provide wellness trainings in nutrition and mental health Thursdays starting April 1. Nutrition classes will be held at the Bankston Chapel at 10 a.m. Thursdays from April 1 through June 10. Green Country will be holding mental health training classes in Bankston Chapel at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays starting April 1. These classes are available to the community and will also be live-streamed via Facebook Live on our Facebook page (@grmmuskogee) for anyone who is not able to attend in person.
GRM is looking ahead to the end of the pandemic and quarantine, and having researched history with past pandemics, a consistent pattern emerges. There are increased numbers of people that struggle with mental illness due to constant isolation and drastic changes to our regular routines. Our drop in focus on doing the things that build a healthy body and mind to prevent future concerns is also to blame. With that in mind, GRM has invited OSU to provide nutrition training and Green Country to provide mental health training to help forge a healthy foundation going forward. These programs are free to all, however, if you would like to make a contribution to Gospel Rescue Mission or for more information about the organization, visit grmmuskogee.org.
