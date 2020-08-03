OSU Homecoming events canceled for 2020

STILLWATER — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the OSU Alumni Association will be unable to host the 2020 edition of America’s Greatest Homecoming. The centennial celebration originally scheduled for Oct. 26-31 will now be planned for fall 2021.
The health and safety of Cowboy family members are the top priority of the Alumni Association. This decision was made by the Alumni Associations Board of Directors after careful consideration and collaboration with Oklahoma State University, OSU Athletics, OSU Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, and the City of Stillwater. It is unrelated to the planned football game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.
“The Alumni Association understands the yearly return to the campus is a highlight for many OSU alumni and fans,” said Tony LoPresto, Alumni Association board chair. “While we understand this decision will disappoint many Cowboys, we want to ensure Homecoming events can be enjoyed in a safe manner and that the centennial celebration is hosted in such a way that is representative of this one-of-a-kind OSU tradition.”
This announcement pertains only to Homecoming festivities hosted by the Alumni Association, including the Harvest Carnival and Chili Cook-Off, Hester Street Painting, Walkaround, Homecoming and Hoops, and the Sea of Orange Parade. Due to the nature of these events, the Alumni Association would not be able to accurately monitor capacity or social distancing measures for the tens of thousands of alumni and students who regularly attend them.
“OSU’s nationally recognized Homecoming event is entirely student run, and a number of measures have been put in place for the fall 2020 semester to protect students both on and off campus,” said Rob McInturf, Alumni Association president. “These measures are vital to our students’ well-being, and we did not want to compromise their health for the Homecoming experience. America’s Greatest Homecoming is worth the wait.”
On-campus events specifically for students, as well as virtual events for alumni, are being considered as alternatives. Information about this announcement including a list of frequently asked questions, visit the Homecoming website at ORANGECONNECTION.org/homecoming.
