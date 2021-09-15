OSU horticulture department hosting virtual lecture series

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State University’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture is hosting the virtual H. Grant Vest Family Endowment Lecture Sept. 21.
Keynote speaker is author Joseph Tychonievich, who will present “How Genetic Engineering Works: Understanding the Science, Not the Controversy.” He will delve into the mechanics of genetic engineering, compare it to other forms of plant breeding and look at how it is being used today.
This virtual event begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Call (405) 744-5414 to register.
H. Grant Vest served as department head from 1976 to 1982. This lecture series is supported by the H. Grant Vest Family Endowment for Horticulture.
“The lecture is for anyone interested in horticulture and landscape architecture, including Master Gardeners, consumers and the public,” said Justin Moss, head of the department. “This is a great opportunity for our department, and we thank the Vest family for their support and for creating this opportunity for horticulture."
