OSU veterinary student from Haskell honored

STILLWATER – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine continues to operate under CDC and university guidelines to protect students, faculty and staff. While veterinary students could not be recognized in person, college administration honored students awarding $541,860 in scholarships.
Among the 158 students recognized was Kirsten Ridley of Haskell. A second-year veterinary student, Ridley received a Butch and Luella Ruth Curtis Educational Fund Award in recognition of her academic achievements. Ridley is the daughter of Lydia and Kyle Ridley of Haskell.
“We thank our generous donors for supporting our veterinary students on their journey to become a veterinarian,” Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary college, said. “We are proud of the way our students, staff and faculty have persevered through this ongoing pandemic.”
If you would like to support the future of veterinary medicine, contact Ashley Hesser, director of development with the OSU Foundation, at ahesser@osugiving.com or (405) 385-0715.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.