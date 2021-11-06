OU Health physician to address menopause misconceptions in virtual presentation

OKLAHOMA CITY— Although physicians today know a lot more about menopause than they did even 20 years ago, it is still surrounded by many misconceptions.
On Nov. 19, Pamela Miles, M.D., an OU Health Physicians gynecologist, will work to dispel some of those myths in a virtual “Doc Talk” presentation.
Women who still have their ovaries will go through natural menopause, and often those experiences will differ. While there is a genetic influence, many factors go into shaping a woman’s individual experience.
In “Menopause Myths,” Miles will discuss the facts behind the fiction, covering the latest in hormone replacement therapy, hot flashes, weight gain, mood swings and sex.
The presentation begins at noon, Nov. 19. To register online, go to: https://bit.ly/OUHealthMenopauseMyths
