OU Health physicians to provide women’s health services at Wagoner Community Hospital

WAGONER — In partnership with OU Health Physicians in Tulsa, Wagoner Community Hospital announces the opening of Wagoner Health Women’s Clinic. Set to open in May, the clinic will fill a health care gap by offering obstetric and gynecological services to the Wagoner area.
OU Health Physicians will provide physicians for the clinic, located at 1202 W. Cherokee St., Suite C in Wagoner. This is the first collaboration between OU Health, the state’s comprehensive academic health care center, and Wagoner Community Hospital, which provides a wide range of inpatient and outpatient care to people in Wagoner and surrounding communities.
“We are truly excited about this collaboration,” said Karen Gold, M.D., chair of the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the OU-TU School of Community Medicine and an OU Health Physician.
“Women in the Wagoner area have had limited options for both obstetrics and gynecological services. They shouldn’t have to travel outside the area to receive the best in care.”
As part of the partnership, OU-TU School of Community Medicine, OB-Gyn residents will participate in a training rotation in Wagoner, working with OU Health Physicians women’s health providers to deliver care in a community setting. The physicians will primarily provide well women checks and gynecologic surgeries, as well as some prenatal care.
“Women’s health services are in short supply in rural communities across Oklahoma,” Gold said. “Training in Wagoner would be ideal for an OB-Gyn provider with future plans to practice in a rural setting.”
Jimmy Leopard, CEO of Wagoner Community Hospital, said the collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organizations to provide high-quality patient care.
“I am excited for all the possibilities that partnership with OU Health Physicians has to offer for our community,” he said. “Our goal has always been to provide the very best care for this part of the state. This partnership allows our community to receive the very best care right here at home.”
The clinic will begin seeing patients on May 2, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly. Appointments can be scheduled by calling: (918) 485-1205. Information: www.wagonerhospital.com.
