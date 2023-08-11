THUMBS UP: To all who were responsible for ensuring Bacone College continues to offer higher education in Muskogee.
The issues that created uncertainty for Bacone’s future are well-known throughout the community and don’t require rehashing here.
Overcoming those adversities to be able to have in-person class instruction soon is a major step forward.
We applaud the students and educators for their dedication to Bacone.
Here’s hoping a successful resolution will ensure Bacone College is a part of our community for decades.
• • •
THUMBS UP: To Kelly B Todd for all it does for the community.
The Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-muscular center helps children without charge.
The center has added speech therapy to its occupational and physical therapy programs.
They also added a “therapy kitten.” The kitten helps children come out of their shell when interacting with the kitten.
• • •
THUMBS UP: To all the students and educators headed back to their classrooms.
We can’t say enough about a quality education.
It is vital to a strong nation.
Our children are our future.
Teachers help form the lives of our children. Teachers help with life skills and with workplace skills.
School offers opportunities to learn about teamwork, make life-long friends and learn about yourself, too.
We hope all have a good year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.