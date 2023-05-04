A bill designed to provide six weeks of paid maternity leave for state employees is too big an ask for taxpayers to fund.
We absolutely believe in the need for maternity leave for the sake of parents and the children. We also know that a vehicle exists for this need.
The Family Medical Leave Act provides up to 12 weeks of time off from work for birth and adoption. The act ensures the existing job is secure during this time off. That’s more than adequate for most health situations.
The bill in the Oklahoma Legislature would provide for up to 12 weeks of time off. The same as FMLA. The difference — and it’s a big difference — is who pays for the time off.
Six of the 12 weeks off would be paid by the state. The state, in this case, is defined as everyone who pays taxes to Oklahoma.
State legislators believe six weeks paid time off would be a great way to attract and retain the best employees. We absolutely agree. It is a great perk — for a minority of state employees. No where close to every state employee would qualify for this benefit. But, all state taxpayers would have to foot the bill.
State employees could take up to 12 weeks off from work for maternity leave under FMLA. Their jobs would be waiting when they returned.
While FMLA ensures job security, employees are responsible for paid portion of paid time off. They can use sick leave, vacation and other forms of PTO, including short-term disability.
Government does its part by ensuring an employees’ job is secure for 12 weeks. The fiscal responsibility for paid time off in this case belongs to the person seeking a long period of time off, not state taxpayers.
There are some businesses in the private sector that provide paid time off for maternity leave. Their business models can afford the additional expense.
People who are seeking a job can shop for the business that provides the best benefits. That’s supply and demand.
Companies in a tight labor market frequently improve pay and benefits to get employees. That’s the state’s idea, too.
Many companies’ bottom lines are driven by decisions of boards, stockholders or owners. Benefits can improve if stakeholders agree improved benefits are necessary to attract and retain high quality employees.
The state’s stakeholders — taxpayers — haven’t agreed or had time to study the bottom line of this bill.
We agree a mother or father should be able to take time off for a birth or adoption. We know FMLA provides this option.
We disagree that Oklahoma should do better than FMLA.
