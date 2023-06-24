At the heart of any court decision regarding children should be the best interest of the child.
We must trust that a recent Supreme Court ruling upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act ultimately will act in the best interest of Native American children.
ICWA governs the removal and out-of-home placement of Native American children.
ICWA calls for Native children to be placed with the child’s biological family as first preference. Members of the child’s tribe and then members of any other tribe would be the next steps in placement. Non-Native families are last in the process.
SCOTUS’ decision essentially ruled in favor of tribal sovereignty. That means the tribe has the authority in placement of Native children. Tribal sovereignty is the legal centerpiece of ICWA.
The spiritual center of ICWA is the culture and heritage of each tribe. Preserving that culture is a major component of each tribe’s government.
Adopted children are likely to eventually ask about their biological parents. They will want to know who they are — their heritage and culture.
It is entirely possible that non-Native parents can do the same. We have seen it. A Native, same tribe guardian, however, is most likely to provide that information on an ongoing basis.
The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the legality of ICWA places responsibility of the best interest of the child in the hands of tribal government.
Tribal government must find a quality, safe environment for the child to have a great chance of growing into a happy, well-adjusted, productive adult.
That’s the tribes’ first responsibility. If that environment can’t be found within the child’s biological family, same tribe families or Native families then tribes must find Non-Native guardians.
The idea that the prospective adoptive adults’ rights come first is misplaced. The child’s best interest must come first.
A child growing up in an environment where they know and can embrace their culture has to be part of the equation. It has to be considered.
It comes a very close second to a safe, loving, stable home.
