We are thankful and grateful for Marlon Coleman’s public service through his 10 years on the Muskogee City Council.
Coleman recently announced his decision not to seek a third term as our mayor. He has been an asset to our community.
There are many ways to describe Coleman’s tenure as mayor.
Coleman proved to be our city’s No. 1 ambassador. He was Muskogee’s cheerleader, advocate and promoter.
His charisma showed as a public speaker. His presence was calming and unifying in trying situations.
His leadership shined through his preparation and dedication to the task of mayor.
Coleman’s service was sincere.
He spent six years as a Ward councilor before spending four years as our mayor.
He worked his way up through the council.
There are many who run for their first city office at the top spot. You don’t see their service before the election and can’t find them after they lose.
We expect Coleman will continue to be highly visible in our community.
Coleman will teach social studies at Hilldale. His students will benefit from his inclusion in the classroom. His experience in public service should help our youth understand what it means to be a good citizen.
Coleman said he wished he could have done more to get youth involved in public service.
We believe Coleman will inspire our students to seek publicly elected office.
Coleman’s announcement several months before our next municipal election cycle gives contenders for mayor the opportunity to prove they are worth election.
Coleman’s service should be applauded and, hopefully, copied by his successor.
