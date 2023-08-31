Muskogee is — in some ways — a small-town community with an urban feel.
Muskogee is one the largest cities in Oklahoma, but not nearly as sprawling as Tulsa or Oklahoma City.
We have many of the advantages of living in a bigger city without as many of the hassles.
A close-knit community is one of the main advantages of living here. We know each other. We may not know everyone in our city, but we are probably just a few Kevin Bacon-ish friends removed from everyone.
Muskogee has an upcoming opportunity to reach out and get to know others in a fun environment.
The city of Muskogee is preparing to host two community picnics Sept. 9
There will be one that morning from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot. A second community picnic will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Depot Green.
The picnics are free and are open to all city residents. There will be much to enjoy including free food, inflatables, face painting, live music and a petting zoo.
“The city of Muskogee is committed to providing its residents with opportunities to participate in family-friendly events that enrich their lives and create lasting memories,” says city of Muskogee Communications Manager Tera Shows.
This is an opportunity for residents to get out of the house and have fun. It presents the chance for residents to see familiar faces and potentially make new friends.
These kinds of activities also encourage a community to become more closely knit.
Getting to know someone is the first step to understanding them. That can lead to a better sense of community.
We are in this together. We must never forget we are very much alike under our skin.
Attending these community picnics is about having fun. And that is the focus.
After the last hot dog is eaten or the last musician completes his or her set, we will have made lasting memories.
If we make one new friend or are able to smile at a new familiar face later, we will begin to help our community grow tighter.
We encourage you to go have fun.
Make a new friend.
Make our community better.
