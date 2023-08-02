Muskogee city councilors’ decision to delay asking voters to approve a potential bond issue is prudent.
Councilors could have attempted to put a bond issue before voters Oct. 10. But that would not have given residents and councilors the opportunity to thoroughly vett priorities.
Because that is what this bond is about — priorities.
Muskogee has needs — rebuilding City Hall and the Police Department, and preparing shovel-ready sites for potential developers to name a few. Let’s not forget the need to fix city streets.
All have merit. But to ask voters to approve up to $77.7 million requires more time and transparency.
Councilors will have the time to have discussions regarding the order of the potential projects. There will be time to determine whether residents agree with councilors on priorities.
The ultimate goal of calling an election is about trying to ensure passage of the bond issue.
Rushing the issue to the voters would seem to work against that goal.
Transparency of the process is necessary to build a consensus with the voters.
Councilors should be confident their work will result in a yes vote. Councilors must work with residents to ensure they are on board with the need for raising funds.
The concerns that need addressing did not happen overnight. The ability to fix the concerns don’t have to be fixed overnight either.
Councilors can spend the time necessary to create a list of priorities that can pass voters’ scrutiny.
Residents should voice their opinions. Residents should care enough about our community to offer their priorities. Talk to your councilors.
Residents should take part in the process because they are going to pay the price.
Tabling the bond issue was the right thing to do. Councilors now have the time to ensure a proposal has residents’ approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.