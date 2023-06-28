Muskogee is very fortunate to have the City of Muskogee Foundation available to help fulfill our community’s dreams.
Few communities in the United States have this type of funding mechanism available.
It is important to remember and embrace that every time the foundation gets ready to announce the latest round of grants.
The foundation will consider $640,000 in grant requests at its regular meeting Monday. That’s down from last year’s $2 million in grants.
Rising inflation and volatile markets forced the foundation to reduce the amount of grants it could approve this cycle.
That’s perfectly understandable and warranted considering the foundation’s mission.
This is not a funding one-night stand. The foundation needs to have a seriously long-term relationship with our community.
That can’t happen if the board spends beyond its means. The foundation board must ensure the organization has funds to last for generations, not just this week.
The board must ensure those funds continue to grow at a rate that exceeds inflation so the funds will have buying power in the future. Money’s buying power decreases as time passes because of inflation.
The original stake must grow to be viable for the future.
They may be some nonprofits that are annoyed their grants were not approved or reduced. They can’t rely on the foundation to be the only revenue source for their work.
That is true for any government entity such as the City Council. The foundation is not a rubber stamp for whatever councilors seek.
The only way for the City of Muskogee Foundation to survive and thrive is for individuals and organizers to realize the foundation’s mission must look into the future.
A year in which foundation grants are down is not the end of the world. It’s another step in the natural progression of one of our most precious assets.
