We encourage all to support the Lake Area United Way’s upcoming fund drive.
The money you donate — approximately 99 percent — stays within the Muskogee, Cherokee counties area, according to the LAUW’s website.
That means that you are helping your neighbors when you donate.
Your financial donation can help in many ways.
The United Way focuses on health, education and financial stability.
There are a multitude of local organizations that benefit from your donation, including CASA for Children in Muskogee, CASA of Cherokee County, Green Country Behavioral Health Services, Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuromuscular Center, Kids’ Space — Muskogee County Child Advocacy Center, and Volunteers of America — R.S.V.P. (Retired Seniors Volunteer Program).
Donations can help fund the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program will mail a new, age-appropriate book to each child monthly until their fifth birthday.
The program is free to families who live in Muskogee or Cherokee counties. Dolly Parton Imagination Library seeks to provide books to ensure all children in the community are prepared for kindergarten. A $30 donation to the United Way provides a local child with an Imagination Library book every month for a year.
Approximately 33 percent of working Americans do not earn enough money to meet basic needs, according to the LAUW website.
Your donations help organizations such as the American Red Cross, Bridges out of Poverty, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Salvation Army and WISH (Women in Safe Home).
Another great way to help your neighbors is to help the LAUW’s Days of Caring.
LAUW used to hold a Day of Caring as a kickstarter to that year’s annual fund drive campaign.
COVID changed that. Now, LAUW conducts several Days of Caring throughout the year.
The concept is simple for those wondering how to help.
You or a team can help by doing projects for organizations, schools, nonprofits from around our community.
There are opportunities to help by painting or cleaning up or working on other projects. These are project that could cost nonprofits money to complete. By donating your time or effort, the nonprofits can save money that can be used in other ways.
Please consider donating funds or time.
You will be helping your neighbors.
