It is difficult to adequately commemorate Memorial Day.
We honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country. We honor those who died in service of our country.
“All gave some. Some gave all.”
There is no way to find the words to match the service given by these military men and women over the course of our country’s history.
These men and women fought and died to preserve our way of life. They died while trying to preserve the freedoms that make the United States the best country in the world.
They died for our independence.
They died for our allies’ independence.
They died protecting smaller countries against the oppression of the bully countries on the block.
They died trying to bring democracy while defeating dictatorships.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
They died for family past and present.
They died to preserve the American dream for future family.
Spend some time this weekend remembering those in your family that gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Spend some time this weekend begin grateful to those you never knew who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Live your life daily in a way that honors their sacrifice.
“Preserve, protect and defend” those ideals set forth in the Constitution that set us apart from all other countries in the world.
Remember.
Honor.
