Lobbyists are a necessary part of the legislative process provided their interactions with lawmakers are transparently transacted.
A recent Oklahoma Watch article showed a rebound in lobbyists spending following the end of the COVID 19 pandemic.
An uptick in lobbyist spending following the pandemic is not an issue. The additional spending was to be expected when large gatherings and face-to-face meetings increased.
Lobbyists can be a helpful part of the legislative process by providing additional information to Oklahoma legislators.
We hope all legislators would welcome additional information before trying to pass any bill into law.
We hope all Oklahoma legislators actively seek information from all sides of any issue.
That makes for a better bill and a better outcome for all.
The process by which lobbyists interact with lawmakers continues to need oversight and refinement. The process needs the integrity of knowing votes on any bill can’t be bought.
Current regulations cap lobbyists from spending more than $500 on gifts and food for an elected official per calendar year. Elected officials aren’t capped on how much they receive, according to the Oklahoma Watch story.
We would prefer additional information to make the process transparent.
Lobbyists, for instance, are not required to disclose who attends a dinner if every legislator was invited.
It would be simple to have a real check-in list of who attended these kinds of events and to have it become state record following the event.
Constituents should be concerned who has their elected officials’ ears and whether these interactions influenced the outcome of votes in a transactional way.
Legislators should find a way to listen to lobbyists without receiving any gift or meal. Lawmakers should not need the enticement of a free meal or gift in order to do their jobs. They should seek readily available information before voting on any bill.
We know lawmakers are not experts in every walk of life when we elect them. We expect them to learn about any subject before writing bills or voting on them.
Lobbyists can be helpful in that regard — providing additional information. But that information only helps their employers.
Some sides of issues do not have or can’t afford lobbyists to state their case.
We expect elected officials to gather information on every issue without needing freebies.
