THUMBS UP: Congratulations to all who make Muskogee Little Theatre a treasure of our community.
MLT recently held their Milties Awards ceremony to celebrate another successful year of community theater.
The awards ceremony is an opportunity to thank all those who participate in each performance.
We add our gratitude for those who give of their time to make Muskogee a better place to live.
Community theater is about our community. Your friends, family and neighbors participate as actors, directors, musicians and all the “behind the scenes” workers do this for fun and your appreciation.
Communities are not just boundaries on a map. True communities are a compilation of individuals who are bound by common threads — MLT is one of those threads.
There is something unique about each performance at MLT. Live theater creates each performance anew.
We are grateful for MLT and all those who make it possible.
Take a bow!
• • •
THUMBS UP: To the City of Muskogee for helping residences and businesses with cleanup from the June 17-18 thunderstorms.
The storms created damage by knocking down trees and tree limbs.
Some additional debris was created when electricity workers needed to trim trees in order to be able to restore electricity.
The city is making it possible for storm debris to be collected.
Residents and business owners are asked to put storm debris by the curb and the city will have it picked up over the next couple of weeks at no charge.
Our city will look better as this process continues. It will help us put those storms behind us.
