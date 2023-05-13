Mother’s Day is celebrated the second Sunday every May.
It’s one day per year where children can show their love in an officially sanctioned holiday atmosphere.
We all know we love our mothers 365 days per year. Mother’s Day is just the one day set aside on the calendar for such affectionate displays.
A mother’s love for her children begins before birth and lasts a lifetime.
Mothers show their love in so many ways. Most are not in the affectionate photo opp variety. You can find numerous examples every day.
A child’s full stomach comes after a parent has found a way to provide and prepare each meal.
A child awakes in a warm bed in the winter because a parent found a way to put a roof over their head and pay for the utility that keeps the heat on.
A child may need braces and glasses.
A child needs help with their homework or a school project.
A cosplay costume must be created out of thin air.
A child needs help with their curveball.
A child may need help affording college or their first car or first home.
A child may need babysitting help with their children.
All of these needs are met by a loving parent. Yes, a father can do all these things. But, we are celebrating mothers.
All of these needs are met willingly and lovingly by a mother.
Mothers don’t stop being mothers when their children reach rebellious teens. Mothers don’t stop being mothers when their children move out of the house.
A mother will still tell you to drive safe or put on a jacket or get a flu shot long after you’re old enough to know to do these things.
A mother will tell you to call when you get home so she knows you have arrived safe.
That’s because a mother’s love lasts a lifetime.
And that’s why we officially celebrate our love for mom each May.
Because they love us forever.
Happy Mother’s Day!
