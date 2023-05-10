Oklahoma needs a registration that incorporates both state and tribal sex offenders for the good of residents and law enforcement.
That basic need is being ignored because of the hubris of one man — Gov. Kevin Stitt.
House Bill 2608 makes clear all sex offenders living on reservation land must comply with any post-trial conviction sex-offender registry requirements.
The bill was constructed with consultation of tribal leaders and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
It was then passed unanimously in both chambers of the state Legislature before being sent to Stitt’s desk.
The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office said in a statement the bill acknowledges tribal police fall with the definition of local law enforcement under existing law relating to the registration of sex offenders.
The statement said the bill would have made it easier for state and tribal law enforcement to collaborate and ensure sex offenders don’t violate state, tribal or federal law.
Stitt said that no Oklahoman should be required to register and submit to a law enforcement entity that has no jurisdiction over them.
Stitt frequently has said he is the governor over all 4 million Oklahomans.
In this case, Stitt’s veto is sending the message he stands in the way of all 4 million Oklahomans.
His veto says he thinks he is smarter than everyone in the room.
The state believes there should be a sex offender registry. Tribes believe there should be a sex offender registry. Stitt’s veto says he thinks he knows better.
Stitt has vetoed multiple bills because the state Legislature won’t send him legislation for school vouchers. This particular veto may be a continuation of that snit.
A common sense agreement to close a loophole in the system is being held hostage because Stitt isn’t getting what he wants.
Both state and tribal law enforcement authorities apparently back this bill, according to the bill’s author.
Oklahomans — all 4 million of them — need this registry.
It appears to be a matter of getting the IT departments of tribes and the state in the same room to create a global database.
Existing law says if you are required to register with the state, you must also register with the relevant tribe. State tribal leaders could pass tribal legislation requiring all registrants’ information automatically be shared with the state.
The concept of a global registry seems to be overwhelmingly favored. It is too much of a common sense solution to be derailed by one man — even if he is the governor.
