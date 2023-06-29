A quality education is the cornerstone of our nation’s future.
Education can significantly increase the chances our children grow into responsible, productive adults.
Education also helps our community grow and thrive by helping to create the next generation of leaders and productive community members.
We applaud the recent 30-year anniversary of Northeastern State University brick-and-mortar prescence in Muskogee.
NSU-Muskogee has been on Shawnee Bypass since 1993 and has helped students continue their education.
NSU-Muskogee has a long history of growing the next generations of teachers and nurses.
NSU officials pledged to maintain its campus here for many years. The campus has provided multiple steps in the degree tracks and officials said new degree programs are on the way.
NSU Muskogee Campus Dean Kimberly Williams said NSU is “100 percent committed to staying in Muskogee.”
There was talk of building apartments or housing on the north end of the campus, too. This could facilitate even more high school graduates to start their degree journey.
The NSU-Muskogee campus is another local opportunity to get a foothold on a quality future. Indian Capital Technology Center and Connors State College also have campuses here. Bacone College’s future appears in flux — another reason why NSU-Muskogee’s future is important to Muskogee.
NSU-Muskogee’s campus is another reminder our future is on sound footing.
