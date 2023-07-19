Muskogee city councilors should give residents another opportunity to police themselves before resorting to an all-out ban of fireworks.
Councilors, acting in their roles as Public Works and Finance committee members, recently discussed whether to ban fireworks entirely within city limits. An exception would allow public fireworks displays permitted by the city.
The discussion arose because some are violating the city’s ordinance on fireworks. The number of incidents related to fireworks that require first-responders’ attention rises the days before, during, and following July Fourth. Incidents seem to range from injury to fires to destruction of property to criminal mischief.
Councilors discussed whether an all-out ban of sales, possession and use of fireworks is warranted.
We agree that something should be done to curb the incidents resulting from use and misuse of fireworks.
But, we believe residents should be given the opportunity — read: final chance — to abide by the rules before losing privileges. The city should require all fireworks stands to post the fireworks limits at the point of all sales in the future.
Muskogee limits the use of fireworks to specific times on July Fourth. We would be silent on the issue of fireworks altogether if residents would abide by those specific times.
We absolutely recall the fun we had as youths playing with fireworks. And we don’t wish to take that away from children.
We realize any ban of fireworks would be difficult to enforce. The numerous fireworks stands around the city would move into the county if councilors forbid sales of fireworks within city limits.
We understand law enforcement officers would find it difficult to completely enforce a ban of the use of fireworks. But that is not an excuse for adults to abuse the law.
We have faith truly law-abiding residents would respect a ban. That would put a big dent in the problem and make violators stand out.
If resident would abide by the parameters of legal use of fireworks then a discussion of a possible ban would become mute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.