THUMBS UP: To all those responsible for improving the quality of life in Muskogee.
Mayor Marlon Coleman’s recent speech is a good reminder of how much we grow in our community.
Coleman pointed out that multiple new restaurants are coming here this year, including Whataburger, Pizza Hut and Olive Garden.
The mayor’s speech also touted a new QuikTrip and a Dollar General store, which will help mitigate a food desert in southwest Muskogee.
More restaurants and more stores in our city help to make Muskogee a better place to live.
More options are a good thing for residents and visitors alike.
Our goal here should be to collect additional sales tax revenue from residents of other cities, too.
Muskogee should be a destination city for any of a number of smaller communities. Muskogee should keep those residents from traveling on to Tulsa.
More options help with sales tax revenue.
• • •
THUMBS UP: To all those responsible for bringing new life to a piano and music to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
The piano — newly painted and tuned — sits in the center’s lobby and can be played by passers-by.
The Muskogee Art Guild, VA workers, Zomac Music, Muskogee Area Arts Council and artist Michael Todd worked to renovate the piano.
Music is such a healing force. It can lift moods and decrease stress.
It can set a tone and make our experiences more enjoyable.
We are grateful for all those who saw an opportunity to do something for our veterans who use the VA Medical Center.
We owe a great debt to those willing to join our nation’s military and put everything on the line.
We know this piano will be a forever reminder of our nation’s gratitude.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.