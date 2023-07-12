A Muskogee Public Schools plan to retain quality teachers with bonuses has tremendous merit.
The district, in association with the Muskogee Education Association, could pay long-term teachers up to $1,000 every five years.
The District Loyalty Plan would pay educators a $500 retention bonus after five, 10, 15 and 20 years. The plan would pay $1,000 after 25, 30, 35, or 40 years.
Teachers do not go into the profession for the money. There are plenty of other careers where a financial reward is more substantial.
Muskogee Public Schools will retain quality educators if this plan works as intended.
The real problem behind this intended solution is the lack of teachers for the demand.
Oklahoma legislators could do more to help incentivize college students to go into teaching as a profession. Lawmakers could do more to help keep those teachers in the classrooms.
Muskogee Public Schools can afford to pay more and offer these kinds of bonuses than many other schools in the state. MPS is better off financially than many other districts. There are also many more affluent districts in the state.
Legislators could help balance the playing field so all districts have an opportunity to gain and retain quality educators.
MPS and MEA have combined to try to find a solution that fits the needs of Muskogee students by making our teachers more financially successful.
Throwing money at a situation does not always solve the problem.
Any extra money provided to our teachers is a step in the right direction.
The MPS and MEA deserve kudos for seeing a problem and devising a plan to help alleviate the situation.
The plan helps teachers and, in turn, helps our children gain a better education by retaining more experienced teachers.
