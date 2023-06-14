Today we celebrate our nation’s flag.
It has flown in some iteration since June 14, 1777.
We salute it.
We pledge allegiance to it.
We drape it over the coffins of fallen soldiers and veterans.
We carry it in parades.
It still waves down at the courthouse.
The importance of our flag — its meaning — is assigned by what’s in our individual and collective hearts.
It is the symbol of all that is important to our country’s existence.
It symbolizes freedom and hope and home.
We should strive to match our attitudes to the ideals represented in our flag.
We should strive to be better citizens of the United States.
We should strive to be better people — people worthy of our nation’s flag.
Patriotism should mean we are devoted to our country as a whole.
We should embrace our commonalities under the flag.
Our country may have ups and downs. But, it is the best country in the world. It is a symbol to the rest of the world.
We have many freedoms that other countries do not have.
We have the freedom to elect those who represent us in government. That’s something we should not take for granted.
As we celebrate our nation’s flag, we should reflect on its meaning and strive to live up to it.
