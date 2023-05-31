Spending your money locally helps grow and improve Muskogee.
That is very evident in the City Council’s newest budget.
The budget approved by city councilors last week topped a record $100 million in expenditures. That means councilors have more money than ever to improve our city.
For example, the city will spend nearly $14 million for street improvements.
Storm drainage will take up $3.1 million — the most ever allocated.
Economic development will see a record $1.5 million.
How does the city have this kind of record funds to spend?
It comes from each and everyone of us who generated sales tax by purchasing locally.
Sales tax revenue grew 4.8% in 2022 over the previous year — that’s approximately $1.3 million more.
Sales tax revenue for the 2023 fiscal year won’t be available until the end of June. However, through 11 months, the total almost matches last year’s full fiscal numbers.
Spending money locally generates sales tax. Sales tax flows into the city coffers and is dispersed through the city council.
There are stores that are not available in Muskogee. We don’t have Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sears, JCPenney and Dillard’s anymore. There are some purchases you will want to — or have to — make out of Muskogee.
We ask you to spend here whenever and wherever possible.
If you have a choice, please spend here.
You and your neighbors will be the ultimate beneficiaries.
