Everyone loves a good birthday party.
There’s cake and family and a celebratory atmosphere.
We celebrate the birth of our nation Tuesday.
It’s a chance to have hot dogs, hamburgers, fireworks.
It’s an opportunity to have a good time.
It also is an opportunity to reflect on our nation.
Take some time for a moment of silence for all who fought for and died trying to win our nation’s independence. Remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our nation through two World Wars. Think of those who served our country for the last 247 years.
It is easy to say we have the greatest country on the Earth. It was exceedingly difficult to begin this nation and to continue to grow it.
You have freedoms that don’t exist in many other countries.
You have the freedom to vote for those in government. That should not be taken for granted. Many have given their lives for this kind of freedom in other countries, but their efforts have failed to achieve their goals.
Celebrate what you have.
Don’t take for granted how it was achieved.
Enjoy your weekend. Celebrate our nation’s birth with friends and family.
We have the kind of nation that deserves a good birthday party.
Happy Fourth of July!
