THUMBS UP: To LifePoint Church members and everyone involved in their annual Sole Mission Shoe Give-Away conducted last weekend.
The church raised enough funds to purchase 700 pairs of shoes. That’s a blessing to many families in our community.
The give-away also is a blessing to those who helped conduct the give-away. There is joy on both ends of that operation.
Many children and parents were happy to receive needed new shoes. And the joy evident on the faces of those children and parents must have been heartwarming for those who helped in the process.
We applaud those who understand the importance of children and help meet their needs.
• • •
THUMBS UP: To Tranzitions Salon and all the people and non-profit organizations involved in donating haircuts and styles to boys and girls headed back to school.
Barbers and hairstylists from Tranzitions, Cori Cuts and Sharita’s Stylez donated their skills to ensure boys and girls had a stylish start to the school year.
The event was sponsored by Prince Hall Affiliated Masons, Trinity Lodge #84, Adah Chapter #25 Order of the Eastern Stars, Hira Temple #46, and Hira Court #155.
The event also included free lunch for children, families and volunteers.
