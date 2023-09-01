THUMBS UP: To new Oktaha High School Band Director Nathan Otto for seeing a need and stepping up to meet that need.
A Facebook post alerted Otto that Oktaha was seeking a band director. Jerry Cooper, who led the band for more than 20 years, retired in May.
The post stated Oktaha would not participate in marching contests if no director was found.
Otto, adult pastor and worship minister at First Baptist Church of Wagoner, decided he would help.
That’s going above and beyond.
Otto is a great example of a servant leader.
He is leading the band program by helping serve multiple groups. He is serving the students most of all.
His leadership is helping students get the full depth of the band experience. That experience would have been sorely missed, especially by seniors.
He also is serving the community by keeping a tradition in tack.
Thank you, Nathan Otto.
• • •
THUMBS UP: To all those individuals who must work next Monday on the last holiday of the summer season.
Labor Day celebrates the American worker by giving many of them the day off.
However, there will always be a group of people who work on Labor Day because that is just what needs to happen.
The list is long and varied, but let us start with first responders and those serving in the military. There jobs never end.
Let’s also celebrate those in healthcare. Hospitals don’t close and that means doctors and nurses and staff also must work.
There are a myriad of workers who will help you celebrate this holiday by keeping their stores and restaurants open.
Let’s be kind to and grateful for all those workers who must work Monday.
